Osceola hoped its zone defense would stop the Somerset boys in their Middle Border Conference basketball game on Tuesday. The zone initially gave the Spartans some issues, but the Spartans figured out the zone en route to a 67-44 win.

The Spartan girls also played Tuesday. They hosted Elk Mound in a non-conference game and this game was closely played from start to finish, with the Mounders leaving the Somerset High School gym with a 53-48 win.

Somerset boys

With Prescott’s defeat of New Richmond on Tuesday, Somerset is now one game out of the MBC lead. Tuesday’s win made Somerset 7-2 in the MBC and 12-4 overall.

Somerset coach Troy Wink said this opens an opportunity for the Spartans to get a share of the conference lead, but said the team needs to take care of business in every game to make sure there are no slip ups.

That’s how the Spartans played Tuesday. Osceola played a zone defense the entire game. The Spartans haven’t really seen a team that dedicated to playing zone since they faced Unity in December.

The zone didn’t do anything to disrupt the Spartans early in the game, with Somerset building a 26-8 lead. What did disrupt the Spartans was foul trouble. With several of Somerset’s starters forced to sit for parts of the first half with foul issues, Osceola was able to stay close, trailing 32-19 at halftime.

The Chieftains hit the first two hoops of the second half to shave the margin to 10 points. From there, Somerset took off and the lead was quickly expanded to a comfortable level.

Trae Kreibich led Somerset with 16 points, including four of the team’s five 3-pointers in the game. Jack Cook finished with 13 points and Ty Madden scored 12 points. Cook led the Spartans with seven rebounds and Mason Cook grabbed six rebounds. Melvin Ortiz produced four steals and three rebounds.

The Spartans are back in action on Friday when they host Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset girls

Elk Mound is one of the top teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, so the Spartans knew they’d be in for a test on Tuesday. Elk Mound hit a 3-pointer at halftime to extend its lead to 21-15, one of the largest margins of the game.

Somerset stayed right with the Mounders. The Spartans took a four-point lead, and with just over three minutes remaining the score was tied 44-44. Elk Mound took the lead for good when Mounder leading scorer Sophie Cedarblade sank a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said there were a number of promising aspects to the Spartans’ play in this game. The Spartans have struggled against full-court pressure in the past, but in this game the Spartans capably handled the pressure, with very few turnovers.

The Spartans were also able to generate a number of high-percentage shots. Lindenberg said that if the Spartans had been able to hit more of those shots, particularly in the first half, they might have come out on the winning side in this game. From the left side of the paint, the Spartans made 8 of 11 shots. But from the right side of the lane, the Spartans made just 3 of 19 attempts.

Dani Schachtner produced another double-double in this game, leading Somerset with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Heather Gaikowski and MyKenzie Leccia both finished with 12 points and Taylor Paulson scored eight points.

Somerset will be playing at home Thursday, facing MBC leader Prescott.







