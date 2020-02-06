RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Abby Doerre said the Wildcats just wanted to have fun Tuesday night at home against Hudson.

“We knew we would win the game if we had fun,” the senior captain said.

The Wildcats sure looked like they were having fun. They played fast and loose from the start and jumped out to a quick 10-point lead on their way to a 60-44 victory to open up a two-game lead over the Raiders in the Big Rivers Conference standings.

The win was the 14th straight for River Falls, who improved to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the BRC. Hudson, meanwhile, saw its nine-game win streak end while slipping to 13-5 overall, 8-2 in conference play.

Wildcat coach Ian Sticht said with every win, the Wildcats are gaining more confidence.

“I kind of think that we’re at a point now where that’s what we expect from ourselves,” he said. “After beating Chippewa, after beating Hudson, after pulling out a close game against Memorial and a close game against Prescott; it’s kind of a different feeling. We put ourselves in the driver’s seat and it’s a different thing. It’s not a not playing to lose kind of thing, it’s a playing to win type attitude.”

River Falls scored the first six points Tuesday night, led 12-2 four minutes in, and held off a Hudson charge that closed the gap to two late in the first half before leading by double digits through most of the second half to earn a season sweep over the Raiders.

“We just had that confidence from the beginning of the game,” Doerre said. “I think it was like yeah, we know we can do it now.”

The Wildcats took their biggest lead of the first half, 21-8, on a 3-pointer by Rachel Randelman at the nine minute mark. Hudson answered with a 15-4 run with most of those points coming in transition, before Sophia Jonas drained a three to cut the gap to 25-23 with two minutes left in the half.

But a bucket by Taylor Kasten down low, another Randelman three and a steal and layup by Kylie Strop gave the Cats a 32-23 lead at the break.

The closest Hudson got in the second half was within seven, 38-31, following a 3-pointer by Lauren Stolzman. But a layup by Kasten pushed River Falls’ lead back to double digits, 43-33, and an 8-1 run gave the Cats their biggest lead of the game, 51-34, with 5:11 remaining.

Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said the Raiders couldn’t overcome the Wildcats’ quick start.

“They came out ready to go, and we didn't seem to be able to gain any momentum from the start,” she said. “We couldn't recover after digging ourselves a hole early on. Give them credit though, they played a solid game overall and hit shots when they needed to.”

Strop, River Falls’ 5-7 senior point guard, registered a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds and Randelman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Kasten contributed 10.

Stolzman and Audrey Hatfield scored 11 points each to lead Hudson and Jonas had eight points while Livi Boily finished with six.

Sticht said the Wildcats did a good job of limiting Hudson’s points in transition.

“Their strength really is transition, and in that first half when when we shot lots of threes they got the ball up the floor,” he noted. “But when they had to play some half-court defense they couldn’t get out in transition and that was huge.”

With four conference games remaining, River Falls is one win away from tying the school record for most wins in a season and two wins from winning their first ever BRC championship. But Doerre, who registered 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots to go along with her two points Tuesday night, said none of that matters to the Wildcats right now.

“Really we’re just here to have fun,” she said. “We don’t even think about that.”

Both teams return to action Friday night with the Wildcats visiting Menomonie (3-7, 7-11) and Hudson hosting Eau Claire North (2-6, 3-13).

Vadnais said the Raiders are ready to get back to work.

“At the end of the day, we still have three games left that matter toward playoff seeding,” she said. “We will be fine. We will get back to work at practice, and get ready for North on Friday night. Our confidence has to stay high. I told the girls that we can't forget that we are 13-5, and have won 9 of 10 games. This is a special group that will be a hungry team coming down the stretch run.”