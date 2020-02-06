The New Richmond girls got tested, but they put together to win Thursday’s Senior Night basketball game at Ellsworth.

New Richmond led 34-32 at halftime but advanced to a 68-48 win over the Panthers. New Richmond is now 10-1 in the Middle Border Conference while Ellsworth stands at 5-6. The Tigers are now 15-3 overall.

The Tigers started their five seniors (Jade Berget, Taylor Berquam, Erika Emerson, Audrey Feuerer and Jessica Hagman). The Tigers played well from the start, building up a 19-10 lead. The Tigers then hit a turnover-induced lull and Ellsworth took full advantage, taking a 22-19 lead. The two teams battled closely the rest of the half.

At halftime the Tiger coaches reminded the girls about the importance of defensive energy. The team responded with the fast start that put the Tigers in charge early in the second half.

The Tigers focused their defensive energy toward stopping Ellsworth leading scorers Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney. They handled those tasks well, limiting Nugent to 13 and Earney to nine points. The Ellsworth player that hurt the Tigers the worst was Hayley Bach, who scored 20 points, including sinking three 3-pointers.

It was balanced scoring that lifted the Tigers, with four girls scoring in double figures. Hagman finished with 16 points and Feuerer scored 14 points. Leah DeYoung and Brooke Blascyzk both finished with 13 points.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said the team did an excellent job of producing high quality shots in the first half, but needed to hit more of them. He said the lull in the first half was an issue the team needs to solve.

“We’ve got to keep the foot on the gas like we did in the second half,” Eggert said.

The Tigers will be back in action at 2 p.m. on Saturday. They will host Ashland at the New Richmond Middle School gym, with the high school gym being used to host the conference wrestling tournament.