Spring Valley (2-15, 1-10 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) and Elmwood/Plum City (8-9, 4-7 DSC) girls’ basketball fans sure got their money’s worth Thursday night in Elmwood. The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves separated late from the Spring Valley Cardinals to win 55-45 and sweep the season series. However, there wasn’t much of a game flow as the two teams combined for 55 fouls and five players fouled out. The Wolves attempted 31 free throws while the Cardinals shot 36. In fact, a case can be made that the game came down to free throws.

“We played better than them tonight, we just didn’t make free throws. You’re not going to win that way. Our kids came and they played hard,” said Spring Valley head coach Sean Hoolihan. “Give credit to them (EPC), they made plays when they needed to. Their girls do a really nice job and Shaughn (Laehn) does a great job coaching them. We just have to be able to make some free throws and some bunny shots that we missed, but our kids played hard and I’m really proud of them in that respect.”

Despite attempting 36 free throws, Spring Valley made just 17 of them and in a close game that can make all the difference. Elmwood/Plum City was 20-for-31 from the free-throw line.

Elmwood/Plum City led 28-26 at halftime with balanced scoring from senior Katie Feuker, sophomore Maggie Glaus, senior Kendra Kern and sophomore Hailee McDonough. Spring Valley kept pace on numerous free throws from senior Morgan Rustad and junior Larissa Stark, as well as some 3-pointers late in the half.

To start the second half both teams struggled to score as the fouls kept coming. Feuker was the first to foul out for EPC with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game. She was followed by junior Maddy Olson of Spring Valley at the 3:42 mark. Eventually, Cardinal senior Kari Hybben, Rustad and EPC sophomore Hannah Baier joined Feuker and Olson.

Glaus and McDonough made some big baskets down the stretch for EPC, as well as hitting some clutch free throws in the final minute to help seal the win for the Wolves.

This was Spring Valley’s best offensive performance in terms of points scored since their win over Glenwood City on Jan. 14 when they scored 44 points. Since then, the Cardinals have lost six straight and offensive production has been a struggle all season, which was made worse when senior Alyxis Johansen went down with injury.

“It was a big adjustment when we started the season, not having Sandy (Bune) to start with, that was a big adjustment for our kids and then obviously losing Lexy (Johansen) was huge, right in the middle of the year,” Hoolihan said. “She’s (Johansen) been our main scorer for the last couple years and we need kids to step up. Our kids are trying their best, they’re working hard, we just have to find a way to get the ball in the hoop and keep moving forward.”

Hoolihan credited both Johansen and Bune for their leadership from the bench and the support they’ve given the team.

McDonough and Glaus led the Wolves with 16 and 14 points respectively. McDonough did most of her damage at the free-throw line, where she was 7 of 8, and had four rebounds, a steal and a block. Glaus went 4-for-11 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots. Both Kern and junior Anna Blanford contributed eight points each.

Rustad led Spring Valley with 13 points and was 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Stark added nine points, junior Kyra Schilling contributed seven points and senior Katherine Dieckman had six on two made 3-pointers in the first half.

Spring Valley hosts Boyceville (6-12, 3-8 DSC) on Tuesday while EPC has three-straight games on the road starting next Friday at Alma Center Lincoln (11-6, 6-5 Dairyland Conference).