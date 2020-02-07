The Prescott Cardinals (14-2, 10-0 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team traveled to Somerset (7-10, 5-6 MBC) Thursday night and won 81-60 on the back of junior Isabella Lenz, who broke her own school scoring record with 51 points in the win. Prescott led 39-29 at halftime and continued to build that lead throughout the second half.

Lenz was crazy efficient along with a double-double. She went 20 of 31 from the field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and grabbed 11 rebounds along with two steals and two assists. Junior Tori Benck added eight points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists. Senior Mckenna Johnson grabbed nine rebounds and had two assists to go along with her four points. Sophomore Brynley Goehring dished out four assists and had four points.

Prescott hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-10, 4-5 Coulee Conference) on Saturday, welcomes undefeated St. Croix Falls (16-0, 9-0 Lakeland Conference) on Monday and goes to Baldwin-Woodville (5-13, 3-8 MBC) on Tuesday.

New Richmond 68, Ellsworth 48

The Ellsworth Panthers (7-10, 5-6 MBC) traveled to New Richmond (15-3,10-1 MBC) Thursday night and fell 68-48. The Panthers kept it close in the first half and only trailed by two, 32-30, at halftime. However, they scored just 18 second-half points and were doubled up by the Tigers in the half 36-18 for a 68-48 final.

Sophomore Hayley Bach led Ellsworth with 20 points. Senior Kaitlyn Nugent added 13 and junior Autumn Earney contributed nine. New Richmond had four players in double-figures.

Ellsworth hosts Osceola (6-12, 2-8 MBC) on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (8-9, 4-7 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) girls’ basketball team beat Turtle Lake (4-13, 0-8 Lakeland Conference) 68-34 on the road Tuesday. The Wolves doubled-up Turtle Lake 32-16 in the first half and again in the second 36-18.

Junior Anna Blanford led EPC with 19 points on 3 of 6 from 3-point range along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Maggie Glaus had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists. Senior Kendra Kern added 12 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds.

Monday

The Prescott Cardinals girls’ basketball team traveled to Durand Monday where they beat the Panthers (11-6, 8-2 DSC) 57-43.

Lenz led the Cardinals with 28 points on 12 of 23 from the field, 3-for-8 from 3-point range, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Benck added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophomore Erin Boatman grabbed 16 rebounds and had five blocks to go along with four points. Junior Sydney Matzek had six points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists.