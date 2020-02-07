The things that have made the Somerset boys a success in the Middle Border Conference basketball race this season got used against the Spartans on Friday.

Somerset is usually strong at outside shooting, rebounding, defense and driving to the rim, but Baldwin-Woodville was the better team in all those aspects on Friday. The Blackhawks stung the Spartans, 66-59. The loss drops Somerset to 7-3 in the MBC while Baldwin-Woodville climbs to 5-5.

The Spartans don’t have any time to fret over this loss either. They are back in action on Saturday, playing at 2:30 p.m. at Eau Claire Regis.

Somerset opened Friday’s game with a 6-0 lead, using the press to force quick turnovers. But once B-W survived that charge, the Blackhawks had the Spartans reeling through the rest of the half. B-W hit nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 43-31 halftime lead.

While the Hawks were effective from the arc, the Spartans were not. Somerset went 1-15 from the arc after using threes as a base for their attack in most games.

The Spartans were also outrebounded 34-25 in the game. Somerset coach Troy Wink said the Spartans were spectators too often in rebounding situations, with post Mason Cook often battling alone for rebounds.

In the second half, the Spartans did comeback. A drive by Jack Cook with 3:49 remaining cut the B-W lead to 57-56. B-W responded, but a hoop by Cook cut the lead to 61-59 with 40 seconds left. The Spartans then forced a turnover, setting up for a possible tying shot. Instead, the Spartans turned the ball over and the Hawks scored five points in the last 16 seconds.

Wink said his team showed some resilience in the second half, but that wasn’t where the problems started.

“We lost the game in the first half. You can’t give up 43 points in a half,” he said. “It’s one game, it’s not the end of the world.”

Cook led the Spartans with 15 points. Melvin Ortiz finished with 14 points and Mason Cook scored 10 points.