The Somerset and St. Croix Central girls both came away with losses in their Middle Border Conference basketball games on Thursday, but both squads also came away encouraged that they are going in the right direction.

Somerset’s girls went up against one of the premier individual performances in the MBC in many year’s by Prescott’s Isabella Lenz. Lenz was unstoppable, scoring 51 points as Prescott defeated the Spartans, 81-60.

St. Croix Central’s girls went to Amery and showed drastic progress in a 50-34 loss to the Warriors.

Somerset girls

If you think Somerset was mad about Lenz scoring 51 points, you’d be wrong. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said his team was happy with its performance, understanding that it came against one of the top offensive showings ever seen in MBC girls play.

“She played beautifully,” Lindenberg said of Lenz’s game. “She wasn’t forcing shots. It was such a natural part of their offense.”

Lenz scored 28 points in the first half, but the Spartans were still in the game at halftime, trailing 39-29. It wasn’t until midway through the second half that Prescott was able to expand upon its lead. Lenz hit 20 of 31 shots in the game and she also led Prescott with 11 rebounds.

Lindenberg said there were several positives for the Spartans in this game. He said the biggest thing was the team’s ability to break Prescott’s press. Handling the press has been a season-long issue for the Spartans, but Lindenberg said the team has made major progress in this area during the past two games.

The Spartans had excellent balance in their scoring. Taylor Paulson led the team with 12 points. Dani Schachtner and MyKenzie Leccia both finished with 10, Heather Gaikowski nine and Rachel Gaikowski eight points.

The Spartans are back in action on Tuesday when they host St. Croix Central.

St. Croix Central girls

When the Panthers faced Amery in the first rotation of MBC games on Dec. 19, the Panthers hit bottom for the season, losing 51-8. Thursday’s game was drastically different, with the Panthers trailing by two points at halftime, 22-20.

The Panthers were amped up heading into halftime. Why? Because sophomore Katie Gostovich drained a 3-pointer from several feet behind the arc as the halftime buzzer sounded to trim the margin to two points.

In the second half the Panthers maintained their same level of defense, but the offense didn’t, as Amery escalated its defensive pressure.

Central coach Riley Walz said the Panthers focused on pushing the ball, looking for scoring opportunities before Amery could get set in its defense.

Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 15 points and Gostovich finished with seven. Walz said Gostovich, a sophomore, put in an excellent defensive effort against Amery leading scorer Ella Schmidt.

“She’s become more of a leader. She’s becoming a lot more vocal in timeouts,” Walz said of Gostovich’s progress.

The game had special meaning for Walz, an Amery graduate who assisted on the Warriors’ coaching staff last season. It was his first time coaching a visiting team at Amery.

“It was probably the most fun I’ve ever had coaching,” Walz said.

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday when they play at Somerset.