River Falls overcame a sloppy first half and rode the hot hand of junior Zac Johnson to a 74-51 victory over Menomonie while Hudson dropped its third straight game, 64-54, at Eau Claire North in Big Rivers Conference boys’ basketball action Friday night, Feb. 8.

Johnson scored 24 of his career-high 37 points in the second half to help the Wildcats overcome an eight-point first half deficit and remain a game-and-a-half behind first-place Chippewa Falls in the BRC standings at 5-2.

River Falls trimmed Menomonie’s lead to three by halftime, 32-29, before outscoring the Mustangs 45-19 in the second half for their seventh straight win.

Johnson shot 77 percent from inside the arc (10 of 13) and made 5 of 11 three-point attempts on his way to a career-high 37 points. The junior also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds while adding a blocked shot and steal on defense.

JT Dougherty finished with 13 points, 11 in the second half, and Mike Johnson added six points and five rebounds while Michael Tiffany and Michael Schurman scored five points each.

The Wildcats, now 13-3 overall, will host New Richmond (14-2) in a nonconference game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Hudson swept by Eau Claire North

The Raiders got 17 points from Luke Healy and eight each from Charlie Neuenschwander, Carter Herink and Brandon Moeri but it wasn’t enough as Eau Claire North completed a season sweep of Hudson with a 64-54 victory at Eau Claire.

The loss was the third straight for Hudson and dropped them to 6-4 in the BRC, 11-4 overall. They’ll host the No. 2 ranked Division 2 team in the state, La Crosse Central (13-4), at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.