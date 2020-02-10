For the second time in two days, a spirited comeback effort by the Somerset boys’ basketball team fell short.

After losing a Middle Border Conference game against Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night, the Spartans lost a non-conference game at Eau Claire Regis on Saturday, 70-67.

The two losses drop Somerset to 12-6 for the season. The Spartans face another severe test on Thursday when they play at Prescott, an MBC co-leader.

One lull late in the first half proved costly for the Spartans. The first half was close for much of the way, but the Ramblers were able to make a late surge to pull ahead 34-23 at halftime.

The Spartans spent the second half clawing their way back into the game, only to see Regis inch ahead again each time. The Spartans started the second half by closing the gap quickly, tying the score at 45-45. Regis, which is 12-5 this season, is in some ways a good opponent to get the Spartans ready for Prescott. Regis had one guard who created most of its offense and a 6-6 post player who cleaned up on close-range shots. That is quite similar to what the Spartans will be facing in Prescott’s Parker Nielsen and Jacob Doffing.

The Spartans were in the game right to the end, but hitting one of four free throws in the final minute made it difficult to complete the comeback.

Most of Saturday’s game was played without junior Jack Cook. He hurt his back while drawing a charge in Friday’s game. The injury was magnified when he drew another charge early in Saturday’s game. Junior Tysen Wink also missed part of the game with a knee injury.

With injuries and foul issues, the Spartans’ depth was tested. Tate Pitcher, Ben Rybacki, Wink and Henry Dendinger all saw larger roles in Saturday’s game.

Both teams were successful from the arc, as Somerset and Regis both hit eight 3-pointers. Trae Kreibich led the Spartans with five threes, and with 22 total points. Ty Madden and Melvin Ortiz both scored 14 points. Madden also led the team with nine rebounds and four assists.