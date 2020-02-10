HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ basketball team isn’t letting its first three-game losing streak of the season get it down.

After being handed just their second Big Rivers Conference loss of the season the week before to Chippewa Falls, the Raiders dropped a 62-46 decision to River Falls Tuesday, Feb. 4 at home before dropping a 64-54 loss at Eau Claire North Saturday night, Feb. 8.

The three losses saw the Raiders slide from 6-1 and tied for first place in the BRC to 6-4 and in fourth place. Chippewa Falls is on top of the conference standings at 7-1 and Eau Claire North is 6-2 while River Falls is 5-2.

Hudson head coach John Dornfeld said the Raiders aren’t letting their last three games get them down.

“Our last three games have been against the best teams in the conference,” he noted. “And while we are disappointed with the losses we are determined to get back on track.”

Dornfeld credited River Falls with being just flat out better in their 16-point victory over the Raiders last Tuesday.

“Congratulations to River Falls for playing a very good game on both ends of the floor,” he said. “It was a well played, well earned victory on their part. They are a tough matchup for us with their size and length, and beyond that they are just a very good basketball team. I think the first time we played them we may have snuck up on them a bit but that was not going to happen this time around.”

The Wildcats led 32-24 at the break before outscoring the Raiders 30-22 in the second half. Luke Healy led Hudson with 20 points and Charlie Neuenschwander had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Mateo Renta finished with eight points. No other Raider scored more than two as Hudson shot just 33.3 percent (19-of-57) from the floor, including 3 of 25 from three-point range.

“We made it tougher on ourselves with poor perimeter shooting and some breakdowns on defense,” Dornfeld said.

Dornfeld said he wasn’t happy with the Raiders’ play in the first half Saturday at Eau Claire North when they fell behind 34-24. Hudson stormed back to tie the score 42-42 with about seven minutes left and the game was back and forth down the stretch, but North’s Division 1 recruit Dalton Banks was the difference, scoring 24 of the Huskies’ 30 second half points and finishing with 33 as North pulled away for a 10-point win.

“I wasn't happy at all with the first half of play by our guys, especially on the offensive end,” Dornfeld said. “We did not do a good job of moving the ball and settled for less than optimal shots. To the guys' credit they came out and played at a much higher level in the second half. We executed much better on the offensive end and played well defensively. But in the end we had no answer for Dalton Banks.”

Healy led the Raiders with 17 points while Nuenschwander, Carter Herink and Brandon Moeri scored eight each. Cole Jacobson had nine rebounds off the bench while Neuenschwander pulled down eight.

The Raiders, now 11-4 overall, will host La Crosse Central-- the No. 2 ranked Division 2 team in the state-- Tuesday, Feb. 11 before visiting D.C. Everest for a sectional matchup Saturday, Feb. 15.