A cold, hesitant night of shooting did severe damage to the hopes of the New Richmond girls in their pursuit of a share of the Middle Border Conference basketball title.

The Tigers went to Amery and suffered a 40-37 loss to the Warriors. It was a difficult night for the MBC leaders. Prescott also struggled, but managed to stave off Baldwin-Woodville, 47-42. Prescott is now 11-0 in the MBC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 10-2.

The last game for the Tigers before the WIAA seeding meeting is this Friday, when the Tigers play at Osceola.

On Saturday the Tigers had looked extremely sharp in a 68-28 win over Ashland. But the offense did a complete reversal of success Tuesday.

“When you can’t make a shot you’re not going to win,” said New Richmond coach Chad Eggert.

New Richmond led 20-17 at halftime and the lead grew as large as seven points in the second half. Amery’s Ella Schmidt then hit a 3-pointer and the momentum swung quickly into Amery’s favor.

The Tigers had a final change to score, getting the ball with nine seconds left. The Tigers raced upcourt, but turned the ball over and never got a shot away.

Eggert said Amery was playing a man defense, so there should have been driving lanes to the basket available. He said both teams played tough defense, but credited with Amery hitting the big shots in the second half.

“We tried everything under the sun. When you don’t play with confidence, you are going to struggle offensively,” Eggert said.

Jessica Hagman and Leah DeYoung led the Tigers with 10 points apiece.







