The Raptors were down 42-41 at half, but held the Rangers to just 21 points for the rest of the game.

Emily Christenson led East Ridge in scoring with 19 points. Christenson and Ella Stegeman made six three-pointers during the game. Stegeman had 13 points total.

Forest Lake's Greta Krieger led all scorers in the game with 22 points.

The Raptors previously lost on Tuesday against Stillwater, snapping a four-game winning streak.

East Ridge's next game will be on Feb. 18 on the road against Mounds View. The Raptors final regular season game of the year will be on Feb. 21.