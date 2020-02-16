Saturday

Woodbury 76, Rosemount 72

Woodbury needed a strong game from Parker McMorrow on Feb. 15 against Rosemount, winning 76-72.

McMorrow led the Royals in scoring with 22 points. The Irish had a strong scorer of their own in Caleb Siwek, who led all scorers with 32 points.

Woodbury is currently on a six-game winning streak. The Royals next game will be on Feb. 18 on the road against Roseville.

Friday

East Ridge 63, Forest Lake 31

East Ridge doubled Forest Lake's scoring in their game on Feb. 14, winning 63-31.

The Raptors held the Rangers to under 18 points per half in the win.

East Ridge's Ben Carlson led all scorers with 21 points. Forest Lake's Harrison Taylor led the team with 15 points.

The Raptors' next game will be on Feb. 18 at home against Mounds View.

Woodbury 55, White Bear Lake 48

It was a close first half, but Woodbury defeated White Bear Lake on Feb. 14, 55-48.

The Royals only held a five point lead in the first half. The Bears kept the second half close as well, only being outscored by two points.

Parker McMorrow led Woodbury in scoring with 15 points. White Bear Lake's Jack Janicki led all scorers with 18 points.

New Life Academy 73, Nova 19

New Life Academy dominated Nova on Feb. 14, winning 73-19.

The Eagles outscored the Knights in the first half, 47-10.

Kollin Kaemingk led all scorers with 19 points. Kaemingk also made five three-point shots for New Life Academy in the match-up as well.

Nova's Rayan Taha led the team in scoring with just 10 points, including five makes from the free throw line.

The Eagles next game will be on Feb. 18 at home against St. Agnes.

Thursday



Irondale 59, Park 44

Park struggled to score in the first half of their game on Feb. 13 against Irondale, and could not recover, losing 59-44.

The Wolfpack only had 14 first-half points on the road against the Knights.

Irondale's Kwame Herzog led all scorers with 27 points. Herzog leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game.

Jack Blumberg led Park in scoring with 18 points.

The Wolfpack's next game will be on Feb. 18 against Cretin-Derham Hall at home.

Tuesday

East Ridge 78, Stillwater 45

East Ridge's Ben Carlson led all scorers with 25 points and seven rebounds in dominant win on Feb. 11 against Stillwater, 78-45.

The Raptors took a commanding 41-21 halftime lead and never let Ponies back into the game.

Stillwater's Max Shikenjanski led the team in scoring with 13 points.