The Prescott Cardinals boys’ basketball team hosted the Somerset Spartans Thursday night and came away with a comfortable 88-76 win. The Cardinals opened up a 17-point first half lead and held off the Spartans in the second half.

Senior Parker Nielsen led Prescott with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal. Fellow senior Jacob Doffing added a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He was 12 of 15 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and had three assists and five blocks. Freshman Jordan Malmlov had 12 points and junior Walker Lenz contributed 10 points.

Prescott is now 15-4 overall, 10-1 in the Middle Border Conference after the win over Somerset (12-7, 7-4 MBC) and ranked No. 10 in Division 3. There are just two weeks with three games left in the regular season for the Cardinals. They go to St. Croix Central (13-5, 7-4 MBC) on Tuesday.

Baldwin-Woodville 62, Ellsworth 58

The Ellsworth Panthers lost a tight overtime game at home to the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks 62-58. Neither team was able to create much separation as the Blackhawks led by just one at halftime, which the Panthers obviously made up in the second half. During overtime B-W outscored Ellsworth 12-8.

Junior Mason Anderson led all scorers and had a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He was 9-for-19 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and had four steals. Sophomore Tanner Pechacek added nine points on a perfect 3-for-3 on 3 pointers and fellow sophomore Spencer Schultz contributed eight points.

With the win over B-W (11-8, 6-5 MBC), Ellsworth improves to 7-12 overall and 3-8 in the MBC. They too have just three games left and travel to Somerset on Tuesday.

Spring Valley 68, Elmwood/Plum City 28

The Spring Valley Cardinals traveled to Plum City Thursday where they blew out the EPC Wolves 68-28. The Cardinals built a 29-point lead in the first half when they outscored the Wolves 44-15 and cruised from there in the second half. The Wolves struggled on offense as they failed to score 20 points in either half.

Four different Spring Valley players scored in double-digits and a total of 10 scored at least a point. Senior Aaron Borgerding and junior Mike Bauer both had 13 points, with Borgerding dishing out eight assists and Bauer grabbing three steals. Senior Trevor Stangl had 11 points while sophomore Connor Ducklow added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

For EPC, senior Zack Phillips led the way with seven points while fellow senior Jackson Glampe and sophomore Luke Webb each added six points.

Spring Valley improved to 14-4 overall and 8-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, tied for second and one game behind leader Durand. Elmwood/Plum City fell to 6-13 overall and 2-9 in the DSC.

Spring Valley has four games left and travels to Boyceville (4-13, 3-8 DSC) on Tuesday while EPC hosts Glenwood City (0-18, 0-11 DSC).

Monday

Elmwood/Plum City hosted and held off Lake Holcombe Monday at home for a 71-69 win. Lake Holcombe is 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the Lakeland Conference. The Wolves led 41-34 at halftime and held on until the end despite the Lake Holcombe comeback.

Glampe led the Wolves with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds on 8 of 12 from the field. Junior Basil Gilles and sophomore Dayne Whipple each added 13 points while Webb had another double-double with 11 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Spring Valley 72, Independence 49

Spring Valley got out to a 15-point lead in the first half and then continued to expand it in the second half for a 72-49 win.

Sophomore Tyler Bowman led the Cardinals with 16 points including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, Ducklow had 15 points on 7 of 11 from the field and Borgerding added 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Stangl Contributed 12 points on 4 of 8 for 3-pointers.