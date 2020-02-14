HUDSON, Wis.-- Junior Audrey Hatfield hit two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining in regulation to tie the score and senior Lauren Stolzman drained two go-ahead free throws in overtime to give the Hudson girls’ basketball team a 74-70 come-from-behind win over Superior Thursday night, Feb. 13, in Hudson.

Stolzman finished with 30 points to lead all scorers as she and classmates Laura Douglas, Ella Young and Emily Juza were honored on Senior Night.

Superior hit three 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of the first half to open up a 35-28 lead but Hatfield’s was fouled with 0.6 on the clock and made both free throws to cap the Raider comeback and force overtime. Stolzman hit two free throws to start the extra session and the Raiders went on to outscore the Spartans 10-6 to improve to 15-5 on the season. Superior slipped to 10-9.

Hatfield contributed 17 points for HUdson while junior Sophia Jonas scored 16.

The Raiders will wrap up the regular season with a Big Rivers Conference game at Rice Lake (6-15) Friday, Feb. 21.