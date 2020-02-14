The Ellsworth Panthers bounced back from their overtime loss to Osceola Tuesday with a 75-40 dismantling of Turtle Lake Thursday night in Turtle Lake. Turtle Lake was 4-15 overall and 0-9 in the Lakeland Conference. After their game with Prescott on Friday, the Panthers host River Falls (17-2 overall, 10-0 Big Rivers Conference) on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Prescott Cardinals girls’ basketball team won their second game in two days Tuesday night with a 47-42 road victory over the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks. It was a bounce-back win for the Cardinals who lost at home to St. Croix Falls the night before.

Junior Isabella Lenz led the Cardinals with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal. Fellow junior Nicole Dalman had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Senior Mckenna Johnson and sophomore Brynley Goehring each had four points.

Prescott is now 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Middle Border Conference with the win over B-W (5-14, 3-9 MBC). The Cardinals have just three games left in the next 10 days or so. They hosted Ellsworth (8-11, 5-7 MBC) Friday night and then welcome Osceola (7-12, 3-8 MBC) on Tuesday.

Boyceville 66, Spring Valley 40

Spring Valley Cardinals girls’ basketball lost 66-40 at home to Boyceville on Tuesday. The Cardinals kept it close in the first half and trailed just 26-18. However, Boyceville outscored Spring Valley 40-22 in the second half.

Senior Morgan Rustad led the Cardinals with 11 points while junior Larissa Stark added 10. Freshman Ava Birkel, sophomore Andrea Hinzman and junior Kyra Schilling all had five points.

Spring Valley has now lost seven in a row with the the loss to Boyceville (7-12, 4-8 Dunn-St. Croix Conference), is 2-16 overall and 1-11 in the DSC.

Spring Valley hosted Glenwood City (3-15, 1-11 DSC) on Friday and then goes to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (11-5, 6-4 Dairyland Conference) on Monday.

Elmwood/Plum City 47, Glenwood City 27

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves won their fifth game in a row Tuesday night with a 47-27 victory over Glenwood City. The first half was very low scoring as the Wolves led 16-7. The second half saw both teams get going as EPC extended their lead.

Junior Anna Blanford led EPC with 14 points while sophomore Maggie Glaus added 11 points and seven rebounds. Senior Katie Feuker had nine points and six assists.

Elmwood/Plum City (11-9, 5-7 DSC) has just two games left. They hosted Mondovi (9-11, 7-5 DSC) on Friday and then Durand (12-7, 9-3 DSC) on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Monday

Prescott suffered just their third loss of the season Monday night at home to undefeated St. Croix Falls. The Cardinals trailed by 10 in the first half and were not able to mount a comeback, falling 66-49.

Prescott struggled shooting, going just 16 of 53 from the field and 3-for-17 from 3-point range. They were led by Lenz who had 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals but on an inefficient night with 9 of 26 shooting. Junior Tori Benck had 11 points, five rebounds and an assist while Dalman added eight points and four rebounds.

St. Croix Falls is now 19-0 and 11-0 in the Lakeland Conference. They are No. 7 in Division 3 while Prescott remains tied for 10th.

Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Elmwood/Plum City cruised to a solid win over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Monday in Eau Claire. The Wolves led 31-19 at halftime and ended up winning 57-43.

Blanford led EPC with 25 points on 5 of 8 from 3-point range, as well as nine rebounds and three steals. Glaus added 12 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Hailee McDonough contributed eight points and five rebounds.