It was Amery’s turn to win at the buzzer, at the expense of the Somerset girls’ basketball team on Friday.

When the two teams met on Jan. 10 at Amery, a long 3-pointer by Somerset senior Liv Hoff gave the Spartans a 54-53 victory. On Friday, Amery’s Drew Granica drove the length of the floor, banking in a layup as the buzzer sounded to launch the Warriors past the Spartans, 45-43. This was Somerset’s Senior Night game and their final home game of the regular season.

These are the teams in third and fourth place in the Middle Border Conference standings. Amery elevated its MBC record to 9-4 with the win, while Somerset now stands at 6-7.

Amery threatened to run away with the game early led by a hot hand from senior Ella Schmidt. She scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, sinking three straight 3-balls that built Amery’s lead to 23-14.

The Spartans battled back behind the powerful work of junior Dani Schachtner under the basket. In a game where every rebound was a fiercely fought battle, Schachtner scored on several putbacks. She scored 13 points in the first half, including scoring off a rebound as the buzzer sounded to give the Spartans a 26-25 lead heading into the break.

Schachtner finished the game with 17 points and more than a dozen rebounds.

“That was her fourth great game in a row,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

The teams traded score for score throughout the second half, with neither team holding a lead of more than three points. Twice, one team hit a 3-pointer to break the tie, only to see the other immediately answer with a three of their own.

Somerset took a 41-40 lead on a Schachtner rebound hoop with 4:30 left and they expanded the lead to three when Rachel Gaikowski scored off a fastbreak steal with 3:24 remaining. Amery answered with two free throws a minute later, then hit another free throw with 30 seconds left to tie the score.

The Spartans set up for a shot, which rimmed out, with Amery getting the rebound and calling a timeout with seven seconds left. The Warriors inbounded the ball to Granica, and she raced unimpeded up the court for the winner.

Schachtner was the only Spartan to score in double figures. Taylor Paulson finished with nine points and the Gaikowski sisters, Rachel and Heather, both scored seven.

The loss came a night after the Spartans won a non-conference game at Grantsburg, 71-52. This was a game the Spartans won handily, leading 35-15 at halftime. Knowing the Amery game loomed on the horizon, the Spartan reserves played nearly the entire second half. Addie McGeehan, Claire Anderson and Mia Olson scored their first varsity points for the Spartans and sophomore Emilee Richard scored 10 points.

“She’s been filling it up in JV games the past month,” Lindenberg said of Richard.

Richard was one of four Spartans who reached double figures in the game. Rachel Gaikowski led the team with 13 points. Schachtner and MyKenzie Leccia finished with 10 points and Schachtner produced 12 rebounds.

The Spartans face a mountainous task next, playing at unbeaten St. Croix Falls on Tuesday. They end their regular season with a game at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday.