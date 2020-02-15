RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls came out of the gate hot and never looked back in a 94-44 Big Rivers Conference victory over Rice Lake Friday night at the Cat’s Den.

The Wildcats roared out to a 61-16 halftime lead on their way to improving to 6-2 in BRC play, 14-4 overall. Chippewa Falls leads the BRC at 8-1 while Eau Claire North is 7-2. The Wildcats still have two games remaining against Chippewa Falls-- Monday Feb. 17 on the road and Thursday, Feb. 27, at home. They will also visit Eau Claire North Monday, Feb. 24.

Zac Johnson led River Falls Friday night with 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, while JT Dougherty had 19 points and five rebounds and Liam Dougherty added 11 points and five boards. Mike Johnson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds while Payton Flood finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Wildcats shot 64 percent from the field (35 of 55) and made 13 3-pointers while outrebounding the Warriors 39-12. Rice Lake remained winless in the BRC and dropped to 1-18 overall.

After visiting Chippewa Falls Monday, Feb. 17, the Wildcats will travel to Eau Claire Memorial (4-6, 7-12) Thursday, Feb. 20.