The doubly-focused New Richmond boys’ basketball team took care of business in two games last week. The Tigers defeated River Falls and Amery to improve to 16-2 overall and remain tied with Prescott atop the Middle Border Conference standings.

The Tigers play two home games this week, against Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday and Ellsworth Friday.

There is no room for a letdown in the Tigers’ plans. They know Prescott isn’t likely to slip, so the Tigers will need to win their final three MBC games to retain a share of the conference title.

Jockeying for position in the WIAA Division 2 seeding is equally as much a focus, according to Tiger coach Rick Montreal. He acknowledges that Onalaska and La Crosse Central will likely be the top two seeds in the sectional bracket. Montreal said the Tigers are battling Tomah, Medford and River Falls for the next spots in the bracket. Montreal said he believes the Tigers have done everything possible to get one of the top four seeds, in the meeting that will be held next weekend.

The Tigers took care of business Thursday when they played winless Amery. Montreal said the team went into the game with a purpose of continuing to improve and he felt the team did keep up its progress. “Methodic” is the word Montreal used to describe the way the Tigers gradually built up the lead.

One of the most impressive areas in the Tigers’ game was their assists. The Tigers had eight players with at least two assists, finishing with a season high of 22. Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with four assists.

Joey Kidder produced a double-double, leading the Tigers with 29 points and 10 rebounds. C.J. Campbell was the only other Tiger to score in double figures, finishing with 22 points.

One of the biggest wins of 2020 for the Tigers came Tuesday at River Falls when they won 68-59. This game had huge seeding implications. The Tigers took an early lead, holding a 35-32 edge at halftime. Every time River Falls made a charge in the second half, the Tigers matched it.

River Falls senior Zac Johnson scored 26 points to go over the 1,000-point mark in his career. But he was the only Wildcat to score in double figures. The Tigers used a divide and conquer scoring approach. Kidder had another huge game, supplying 24 points, six assists and a career-high 20 rebounds, 18 which came at the defensive end. Montreal said the rebounding was a critical focus, because River Falls had the taller lineup. He credited all the Tigers for boxing out well, leaving Kidder space to soar to the glass for the rebounds.

Jacob Parent hit several key 3-pointers to score 15 points. Cooper Eral finished with 12 points and Owen Covey with 10 points.