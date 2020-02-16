RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After the music had stopped, the nets were cut down, and all the pictures had been taken, River Falls’ senior Abby Doerre reflected on the Wildcat girls’ basketball team’s first conference championship in school history.

“No one thought that we could get it done this year,” she said after the Cats’ title-clinching 61-44 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Saturday night. “But it just shows the younger girls that if you dream you can get whatever you want.”

Saturday’s win in front of a loud and enthusiastic crowd at the Cats’ Den was the 17th straight for River Falls. It kept them perfect in Big Rivers Conference play at 11-0, two games ahead of second place Hudson (9-2) with one game remaining, and pushed their overall record to 18-2.

It also gave the Cats their first conference championship in the 42-year history of the program, consisting of 12 years in the Middle Border Conference and the last 30 in the BRC.

River Falls clinched a share of the BRC title with a shaky, but serviceable, 45-34 victory two nights earlier in Rice Lake. Saturday night against Memorial they trailed early, built a nine-point lead at the break, fended off an Old Abe rally early in the second half that saw their lead shrink to two, and pulled away with all-state guard senior Kylie Strop on the bench with her fourth foul for eight of the final nine minutes.

After finishing no higher than fifth in the BRC the last three seasons, Strop said even she couldn’t predict the Cats winning a conference championship this year.

“Honestly, not at the beginning of the season,” she said. “But we gelled as a team in practices and we were like okay, this is our goal; we got this.”

Strop was one of four Wildcats in double figures in scoring Saturday with 15 points, including a coast-to-coast drive to give the Cats their first double-digit lead of the game, 46-35, shortly before picking up her fourth foul with 8 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

But River Falls kept extending their lead with Strop on the bench. Junior Taylor Kasten, who led the Cats with 16 points, hit a layup and free throw to make it a 15-point game, 51-36, at the seven minute mark. Then, following a 3-pointer by junior Rachel Randelman, Kasten made a turnaround jumper in the lane to widen the gap to 20, 57-37, with 4:15 left.

By the time Strop returned to the court in the final minute, the Cats had the game well in hand.

Senior Taylor Weick contributed 11 points in the win and Doerre scored 10 while Randelman finished with eight.

Head coach Ian Sticht said the Wildcats have been hitting shots and showing up in big games all year.

“Everybody’s just feeding into the team part and making contributions,” he said. “Tonight they hit three threes to start the game and then Kylie picked up her fourth foul and we extended the lead. Jordan (Szymanski) played so well, Rachel hit shots. They had to go to zone and then Abby and Taylor Kasten worked that high-low game so well.

“I think that’s part of it right there; living in the moment and having fun,” Sticht added. “Tonight it was just go out there and have fun.”

And the fans were having fun too, which made it hard for Sticht to communicate with his players. Not that he minded.

“It’s always fun when you yell and you’re players can’t hear you because it’s so loud in the gym,” he said. “It’s just such a great environment. Great fans and cutting down the nets on a Saturday night in your last home game of the regular season for the seniors-- it’s storybook. You can’t write a better story than that.”

Strop agreed.

“It was a great atmosphere,” she said. “It was super fun to have all of our students out here and a bunch of parents. It was awesome.”

The Wildcats will look to write the next chapter to their story by attempting to win their 18th straight game Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Ellsworth and capping a perfect BRC season at Chippewa Falls Friday, Feb. 21, before beginning postseason play as a likely top seed the following week.

Sticht said the Cats’ “living in the moment” mentality will keep them focused on their tasks ahead before the magnitude of winning the first conference championship in school history sets in.

“I think that’s something that will set in over time a little bit,” he said. “Right now you live in the moment and focus on the next one. Someday we’ll look back and realize how significant winning the conference is after 42 years of never winning the Middle Border or Big Rivers.”