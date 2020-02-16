Getting a home playoff game was one of the goals the New Richmond girls wanted to fulfill in their basketball season and that goal has been achieved.

On Sunday, the Tigers received the fourth seed in the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament bracket during a hotly contested seeding meeting. The Tigers will receive a bye in the opening round of the tournament. In the second round, they will host fifth seed Holmen on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the Tigers were originally voted to the fourth seed in the meeting, but Holmen challenged to see if it could move up to the fourth spot. The Tigers won the re-vote, 6-3.

New Richmond drew the fourth seed based on its 17-4 season record. The Tigers advanced to 17-4 on Friday when they won at Osceola, 51-22.

In the first minutes at Osceola the Tigers started slowly, but the Tigers then put together one of their most impressive defensive runs of the season. Osceola led 8-4 after two minutes of play. The Tigers limited Osceola to one point in the final 16 minutes of the half to build up a 36-9 lead at halftime.

This was the Tigers’ first game since their 40-37 loss at Osceola and they still weren’t at their sharpest offensively. It was freshman Brooke Blascyczk who stepped forward to ignite the offense. Blascyczk scored a career-high 18 points, including hitting two 3-pointers that got the offense rolling in the first half.

“She was the key for us in the first half,” Eggert said. “It looked like she had that extra gear. She kept it in that gear the whole night.”

The rest of the Tigers’ scoring was balanced, with Leah DeYoung scoring nine, Jessica Hagman eight and Audrey Feuerer seven. DeYoung led the team with seven rebounds, followed by Hagman and Abbie Montreal with six each.

The Tigers now have a chance to do something no other Middle Border Conference team has done this season. Prescott has locked up the MBC title and the Tigers are locked into finishing in second place. The Tigers have the chance to deliver Prescott’s first MBC loss when the Cardinals arrive in New Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 20. This will be the Tigers’ final game of the regular season.



