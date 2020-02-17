The Ellsworth and Prescott girls’ basketball teams squared off for the second time this season Friday night in Prescott and the Cardinals came away with a 68-55 win. With the win, Prescott improved to 17-3 overall and 12-0 in the Middle Border Conference. It was the Cardinals’ fifth game in eight days.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls are now 8-12 overall and 5-8 in the MBC. Their eight wins is the most in a season since 2010-2011, when they went 10-3 overall.

Junior Isabella Lenz led the Cardinals with a rare triple-double and three other players scored in double figures. Lenz had 21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists. Sophomore Erin Boatman and junior Sydney Matzek each had 11 points and three rebounds while Matzek also had two assists. Junior Nicole Dalman added 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Ellsworth and Prescott both have just two games remaining in the regular season. The Panthers hosted the River Falls Wildcats (18-2, 11-0 Big Rivers Conference) on Tuesday and then go to St. Croix Central (1-20, 1-12 MBC) on Thursday. For the Cardinals, they welcomed Osceola (7-13, 3-9 MBC) on Tuesday and then go to New Richmond (17-4, 11-2 MBC) on Thursday.

The brackets for playoffs have also already been released. Both Ellsworth and Prescott are in the lower-left portion of the bracket as part of Sectional 1 for Division 3. The Panthers are the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Altoona on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Arcadia. Prescott is the No. 2 seed and will take on the winner of No. 7 Nekoosa and No. 10 Black River Falls on Friday, Feb. 28.

Glenwood City 56, Spring Valley 45

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-17, 1-12 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) fell on the road 56-45 Friday night to the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (4-14, 2-10 DSC). It was a tight first half as the Cardinals trailed by just one, 28-27, at halftime. However, Glenwood City held Spring Valley to just 18 second half points.

Junior Larissa Stark led the Cardinals with 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior Kari Hybben and junior Jasmine Ortner each added nine points. A total of seven different Spring Valley players scored in the contest.

Spring Valley has two regular season games left, both on the road. They traveled to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (11-6, 6-5 Dairyland Conference) on Monday and then go to conference-leading Colfax (18-2, 13-0 DSC) on Thursday. After that, the Cardinals are the No. 11 seed in Section 1 for Division 4 and take on No. 6 Durand in Durand on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Mondovi 44, Elmwood/Plum City 43

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (11-10, 5-8 DSC) suffered a close loss to the Mondovi Buffalo (9-11, 7-5 DSC) Friday night at home 44-43. Mondovi led 24-18 at halftime but a Wolves’ comeback came oh-so close in the second half.

Sophomore Maggie Glaus led EPC with a double-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Senior Kendra Kern added eight points, three rebounds and four steals while junior Anna Blanford scored six points.

The Wolves have just one regular season game left on Thursday at home against the Durand Panthers (12-8, 9-4 DSC). Then it’s on to the playoffs where they are in Section 3 of Division 5. Elmwood/Plum City is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Independence on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The winner goes on to play No. 1 Bangor on Friday, Feb. 28.