Somerset will be the sixth seed and St. Croix Central drew the tenth seed in this region. Both teams will begin their playoff journey Tuesday, Feb. 25.

With the sixth seed, Somerset will get a home game on Feb. 25. Their opponent will be Spooner, the 11th seed in an 11-team bracket.

Central will be on the road that night, playing at seventh seed Hayward.

The Panthers are coming off their 20th loss of the season, a 55-46 loss against Baldwin-Woodville Friday in Hammond. The Panthers continue to play every opponent closely, especially in the first half. They trailed the Blackhawks by one point at halftime of Friday’s game.

In the second half, the Panthers couldn’t shut down B-W guard Brooke Klatt. She finished with 25 points, including draining five 3-pointers and going 8-15 from the free throw line.

All of Central’s scoring came from four girls. Seniors Morgan Siler and Kolbi Juen again were the main scoring sources. Siler produced 20 points, while Juen was good for 16 points and 13 rebounds. Katie Gostovich finished with six points and Delaney Lloyd scored all of her four points on one play as she was fouled on a successful 3-pointer.

Central finishes its regular season schedule this Thursday with a home game against Ellsworth. Central coach Riley Walz said he was pleased to draw Hayward for the playoffs because he wanted the Panthers to face a team they hadn’t seen yet this season. He said Hayward is a deliberate, defensive team, so he expects a low-scoring game in the playoff opener. The winner of that game will play at second seed Northwestern on Friday, Feb. 28.