HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson boys’ basketball coach John Dornfeld described it as a gauntlet, referring to the Raider’s four game stretch against three of the top Big Rivers Conference teams and the No. 2 Division 2 team in the state-- La Crosse Central-- all losses.

That’s why Saturday afternoon’s 80-51 victory over Wisconsin Valley Conference leader D.C. Everest felt so good. The win not only snapped the Raiders’ four-game losing streak, but it gave them a leg up over the Evergreens in the sectional seeding conversation.

Hudson entered the game 11-5 overall while DCE came in 13-4. The Raiders closed the first half on a 15-0 run to open up a 47-24 lead and cruised from there to hand the Evergreens just their fourth loss of the season.

“This was a big game as far as sectional seedings go,” Dornfeld said. “We went through the gauntlet over the last two weeks in playing some very good basketball teams. We competed well but did not play at a level we needed to win games against really tough opponents. Going on the road to D.C. Everest was our most recent test.”

Dornfeld said the Raiders handled the Evergreen press early and built a 32-24 lead with about three minutes left in the first half. That’s when they reeled off 15 straight points, ending with a layup by Luke Healy just before the halftime horn, to break the game open.

“It was probably the best half of basketball we played all season,” Dornfeld said.

Healy finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in just 23 minutes on the floor while Brandon Moeri scored 15 points, Bennett Swavely had nine points and four assists, and Charlie Neuenschwander contributed eight points, five rebounds and five assists while shutting down D.C. Everest’s top player, point guard Bryan Halembeck.

“Charlie’s skill and versatility on defense has been a key for us all year,” Dornfeld said. “He almost always guards the opponents’ best player, whether they are a post player, wing, or guard.”

Dornfeld said the Raiders moved the ball exceptionally well on offense, finishing with 23 assists on 30 baskets, while defensively they forced 21 turnovers, many of which were converted to baskets at the other end.

The win was much needed after the Raiders dropped their fourth straight game, 73-46, to second-ranked La Crosse Central, who feature a pair of University Wisconsin recruits in twins Johnny and Jordan Davis, four nights earlier. Johnny Davis scored his 2,000th career point in the Red Raiders’ win while Jordan Davis cracked the 1,000 point mark.

“La Crosse Central was as advertised,” Dornfeld said. “They are a big, strong athletic team. Badger recruits Johnny and Jordan Davis are both exceptional athletes but Johnny is special. He’s explosive as an athlete and a very skilled player who I believe will be a star at the next level.”

Healy led Hudson with 10 points in the loss and Mateo Renta scored eight while Neuenschwander and Moeri scored seven apiece.

After visiting Menomonie (8-11) for a BRC game Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Raiders will host Superior (10-10) in another sectional matchup Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m.