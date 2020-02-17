The St. Croix Central boys had other plans. The Panthers used full-court pressure throughout Saturday’s non-conference road basketball game, defeating the host team, 87-67. The win improves Central’s overall record to 14-5.

This is a big week for the Panthers. They face two Middle Border Conference opponents who defeated them in the first round of MBC games. The Panthers will host Prescott on Tuesday and Somerset on Friday.

Central coach Randy Jordan had scouted Stanley-Boyd when they played at Somerset earlier this season and saw a capable, but younger team. He thought accelerating Stanley-Boyd’s game might work in the Panthers’ favor and it did. After Stanley-Boyd held the ball for nearly a minute in its opening possession, the Panthers went to work. The used full-court pressure the rest of the game. By halftime the Panthers led 41-28 and they stayed in command in the second half.

To keep the players fresh in the fast tempo, the Panthers went deeper in their bench than in most games and with good results. Eleven Panthers scored and 15 players saw game time. The pace also resulted in well distributed scoring as the Panthers put five players in double figures. Kelson Klin hit 8 of 12 shots from the field to finish with 17 points as the Panthers successfully worked the ball into the post throughout the game. Colin Hackbarth finished with 14, Carson Hinzman 13 and Spencer Trainor and Connor Nilssen both finished with 10 points.

Hackbarth played an excellent floor game, with seven rebounds and seven assists. Junior guard Gabe Siler also had seven assists along with six rebounds.

The best part of the game in Jordan’s view? “Ten turnovers was the best part, even playing at that pace.”

The 87 points is the most scored by the Panthers this season.