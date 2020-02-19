East Ridge 63, Mounds View 53

Ben Carlson led all scorers in East Ridge's win over Mounds View on Tuesday, 63-53.

Carlson, who averages almost 25 points per game for the Raptors, had 32 points against the Mustangs.

East Ridge wins the season series against Mounds View, defeating them on Jan. 14, 78-41.

The Raptors haven't lost in seven games and have won 15 of their last 16 games total.

The Raptors next game will be on the road Friday when they play Woodbury.

Woodbury 51, Roseville 36

Woodbury kept it's multi-game win streak alive on Tuesday against Roseville with a 51-36 win.

The Royals' have now won seven games in a row and 13 of their last 16 games total.

Bradley Cimperman led Woodbury with 15 points. The Royals' defense was strong against the Raiders, holding the team to no double digit scorers.

Woodbury will look to redeem their Jan. 16 loss against East Ridge in their next game on Friday.

Cretin-Derham Hall 102, Park 59

A huge scoring first-half for Cretin-Derham Hall was too much for Park to overcome in their loss on Tuesday, 102-59.

The Raiders held a 68-31 lead at half against the struggling the Wolfpack.

Cretin-Derham Hall had six double digit scorers in the game, with Amari Carter leading all scorers with 17 points.

Isiah Riemann and Jack Blumberg led Park in scoring with 12 points each.

The Wolfpack has lost their last four games and will play Roseville on Friday in their next game.

St. Agnes 64, New Life Academy 61

New Life Academy lost Tuesday against St. Agnes after having a first-half lead, 64-61.

The Eagles held a four point lead going into the second half against the Aggies, a team they lost against on Jan. 28 as well.

St. Agnes' Jake Brenzy led all scorers with 23 points, with New Life Academy's Michael Reader and Kollin Kaemingk scoring 18 and 17 points in the game.

The Eagles next game will be at home on Friday against Cristo Rey Jesuit.