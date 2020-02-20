Park 57, Cretin-Derham Hall 51

Justine Jameson led Park to a win on Tuesday over Cretin-Derham Hall, 57-51.

Jameson had similar success on Tuesday to the Wolfpack's previous match-up against the Raiders on Jan. 14. Park would win that game in double overtime, with Jameson scoring 22 points.

In the rematch, Jameson led all scorers with 24 points. Jameson is the team's leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game.

The Wolfpack are on a two-game winning streak after losing eight straight games.

Park's last game of the regular season will be on Thursday against Roseville at home.

East Ridge 63, Mounds View 37

East Ridge made eight three-pointers in their win on Tuesday against Mounds Views, 63-37.

Four of those three-pointers came from Ella Stegeman. Stegeman and Emily Christenson both had 14 points for the Raptors. Kate Burns finished with 13 points.

East Ridge has won five of their last six games. The Raptors will play Woodbury at home on Friday in their last regular season game of the year.

Roseville 49, Woodbury 37

Woodbury struggled to score in their loss against Roseville on Tuesday, 49-37.

The Royals scored just 12 first-half points against the Raiders.

Roseville evened the season series after losing on Jan. 14 to the Royals.

In both match-ups, the Royals' Carley West led all scorers. On Jan. 14, West scored 19 points. In Tuesday's game, West had 15 points.

Woodbury's final game of the regular season will be on the road Friday against East Ridge.

St. Agnes 50, New Life Academy 46

Despite Carly Hager's 25 points, New Life Academy lost to St. Agnes, 50-46.

The Eagles were down by just six points at the half against the Aggies, but couldn't rebound.

The loss ends a four-game winning streak for New Life Academy.

The Eagles next game will be on Thursday against Cristo Rey Jesuit.