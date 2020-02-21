The Red Wing boys' basketball team trailed by a point in the waning seconds of the second half. Winger Ben Kuehni inbounded the ball to DonTray Johnson who sunk a game-winning 3-pointer, giving the Wingers a 53-51 win over Winona Friday night.

Red Wing 53 Winona 51 pic.twitter.com/pcOQUChHpA — RW Activities (@RW_Wingers) February 22, 2020

The Wingers trailed 34-20 at the half, but came roaring back in the second as they outscored the Winhawks 33-17.

Johnson paced the Wingers with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Johnson also made three 3-pointers, including the final shot of the game.

Denval Atkinson had eight points. Cooper Chandler and Reese Tripp each added seven points.

Red Wing improved to 3-21 overall and 2-18 in the Big 9. The Wingers next face Rochester Mayo on Monday.

Tuesday

Red Wing trailed by a point at the half, but fell 57-50 to Albert Lea on Tuesday despite a good second half.

The Wingers trailed 22-21 after the first and was outscored 35-29 in the second. Four Wingers finished the game in double digits.

DonTray Johnson led the Wingers with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. Andrew Ball, Denval Atkinson and Maurice Rosebear each had 10 points. Ball and Atkinson each finished with four rebounds.