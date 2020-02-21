With a 64-35 win over Winona Friday night, the Red Wing girls' basketball team became Big 9 champions for the second consecutive year. The Wingers were co-champions last season, sharing the title with Rochester John Marshall, but stand alone as conference champions for the first time in school history this season.

The Wingers outscored the Winhawks 31-21 in the first half, then pulled away in the second outscoring Winona 33-14.

Sydney Rahn paced the Wingers with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sydnee Nelson scored 13 points. Abi Deming and Kyli Nelson each had nine points. Deming led the team with 10 rebounds while Kyli had eight rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers. Hallie Roschen added six points on two 3-pointers.

Red Wing finished the regular season 24-2 overall and 20-2 in the Big 9.

Tuesday

Despite shooting 15 percent from behind the arc, Red Wing contained Albert Lea in a 63-38 win Tuesday night.

The Wingers had just two 3-pointers, but shot a sizzling 27 of 54 from the field and limited turnovers on offense.

Winger Sydney Rahn recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Rahn also led the Wingers with five steals. Abi Deming had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyli Nelson scored 10 points and had a team-high four assists. Lily Befort had nine points and four rebounds, while Sydnee Nelson added seven points.