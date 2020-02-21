The third-seeded Goodhue girls' basketball team won its Section 1AA first-round matchup 67-32 over Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.

The Wildcats led 32-10 at the half and continued to lead by a wide margin in the second half.

Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 13 points. Arianna Thomforde scored 12 points. Hannah Gadient and Anika Schafer each had 10 points. Schafer contributed four rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers. Elisabeth Gadient had seven points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Buck also had seven points.

Goodhue next faces No. 11 Chatfield at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Stewartvile 75, K-W 35

Stewartville led 43-13 at the half and never looked back in a lopsided win over Kenyon-Wanamingo in a Section 1AA first-round matchup.

Julianna Boyum led the Knights with 12 points with three 3-pointers and four rebounds. Riley Dummer had six points and five rebounds. Madi Luebke, Sydney Burow, Megan Mattson each added four points.

K-W ended the season 8-18 overall.

Lake City 71, Pine Island 45

Natalie Bremer and Lilly Meincke combined for 44 points in Lake City's 71-45 win over Pine Island in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

The Tigers led 30-13 at the half and pulled away in the second.

Bremer scored a game-high 24 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Meincke had 20 points. Mya Shones poured in 17 points, while Grace Bany added eight points.

Panther Alex Larson made four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points. Bailey Kennedy had nine points. Brooke Sinning and Krista Holzer each contributed seven points.

The second-seeded Lake City next faces No. 7 Dover-Eyota at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium on Monday at 6 p.m.

Randolph 43, Mabel-Canton 39

Randolph's Megan Erickson nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Rockets to the Section 1A quarterfinal. Erickson's 3-point shot gave the Rockets a 43-39 victory over Mabel-Canton.

Erickson finished with a game-high 23 points and three 3-pointers. Kenna Otte had 10 points. Meredith Taylor added four points.

Ninth-seeded Randolph next faces the top seed Blooming Prairie at Rochester Century on Monday at 6 p.m.

Chatfield 46, Z-M 38

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell 46-38 to Chatfield in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with 13 points. Sarah Mensink scored seven points. Addie Voxland had six points and Tenlee Magnuson added five points.

Z-M ended the season 16-10 overall.

Tuesday

Cannon Falls lost 48-36 to Caledonia in a Section 1AA play-in game on Tuesday.

The sixteenth-seeded Bombers trailed 23-12 at the half and couldn't erase the deficit in the second.

Belle Freeberg paced the Bombers with 21 points on a pair of 3-pointers and five rebounds. Erin Kremers and Jaci Winchell each scored five points. Charli Duden added three points and eight rebounds.

Cannon Falls ended the season 8-18 overall.

Monday Area Scores:

Randolph 57, Bethlehem Academy 26