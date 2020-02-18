The New Richmond boys scored 78 points in Tuesday’s home Middle Border Conference basketball game against Baldwin-Woodville, but it was defense that won the game for the Tigers.

The Tigers trailed 28-26 before scoring the final nine points of the first half. The Tigers made defensive changes to start the second half and it helped them to pull away from the Blackhawks for a 78-57 win. The Tigers remain tied with Prescott at the top of the MBC standings at 11-1, while the Tigers are now 17-4 overall.

Baldwin-Woodville has been putting up big offensive numbers in recent games, including sinking 12 3-pointers in their recent overtime win against Ellsworth. The Blackhawks were riding a four-game win streak.

The Hawks and Tigers were both streaky in the first half. The Hawks scored nine straight points to take the 28-26 lead. The Tigers then finished the half with nine straight, with sophomore C.J. Campbell scoring the final seven during the final three minutes of the half.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the team switched to a trapping zone defense to open the second half. B-W had the margin down to 41-39, before the Tigers took charge to lead 57-44 midway through the second half. The lead grew steadily from there.

Montreal said the trapping defense forced the Hawks out of the offensive rhythm that had worked effectively in the first half. The Tiger reserves also produced critical results, led by juniors Owen Covey and Ben Wacker. Covey scored 13 points, all in the second half. Wacker saw the most significant minutes of his career, playing active defense that effectively took the paint away from the Blackhawk offense.

Another advantage the Tigers had was senior Joey Kidder. His ability to run the floor, along with directing the Tiger offense, made him a difference maker. He scored a game-high 23 points and finished with double-digit rebounds.

Campbell also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 and Jack Stuedemann scored 11. He hit a pair of early 3-pointers to help the Tigers withstand the Hawks’ fast start.

The Tigers resume their MBC schedule on Friday when they host Ellsworth. This will be the Tigers’ Senior Night game.