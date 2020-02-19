After three straight losses, the Somerset boys were ready for some good things to happen in their basketball season. That happened on Tuesday, when the Spartans returned to the win column with a 68-60 win at Ellsworth.

The Spartans move into third place in the Middle Border Conference standings with an 8-4 record and they are 13-7 overall this season.

The three recent losses were all in close games and Spartan coach Troy Wink said there wasn’t any panic over the losses.

The Spartans’ performance was the complete package, with offense, defense and rebounding all playing into the victory. Senior Ty Madden continued to play well at both ends of the court, leading the Spartans with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Cook produced 18 points and nine rebounds. Trae Kreibich contributed 15 points. Mason Cook accounted for eight points and seven rebounds. Tate Pitcher delivered eight rebounds.

Rebounds was one of the key aspects of the game. The Spartans were able to limit Ellsworth to one shot on nearly every possession. The Spartans outrebounded the Panthers 44-23, with 35 of Somerset’s rebounds coming at the defensive end of the court. Wink said it took a team-wide concentration to be so effective.

The same can be said for the Spartans’ defense. Opponents’ leading scorers have done well against the Spartans in recent games, so the goal Tuesday was to limit the scoring of Ellsworth leading scorers Mason Anderson and Jack Janke. They came into Tuesday’s game averaging a combined 36 points per game. The Spartans limited their combined production to 14 points, nine from Anderson and five from Janke.

The Spartans took a 7-2 lead in the early moments of the game and maintained a lead throughout. There were several times where Ellsworth made runs to cut the margin to two points, including late in the game when the margin was shaved to 59-57.

Another difference in the game was 3-point shooting. Ellsworth took 36 attempts from beyond the arc, making 11. Wink said the Spartans didn’t settle for threes, only taking them when they were created in the natural flow of the offense. That resulted in the Spartans making 41 percent of their attempts (5-12).

The Spartans have one more game before the Division 3 seeding meeting will be held this weekend. It’s a critical game for seeding and in the conference standings, when the Spartans play at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.