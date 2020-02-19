RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls boys’ basketball team’s Big Rivers Conference title hopes took a hit when Chippewa Falls made a tie-breaking 3-pointer just before the buzzer to pull out a 59-56 victory over the Wildcats Monday night in Chippewa Falls.

The outcome put the Cardinals’ in the driver’s seat in the BRC with a record of 9-1 while River Falls slipped to third place at 6-3, one game behind 7-2 Eau Claire North.

The Wildcats led by as many as five in the first half following a 3-pointer by JT Dougherty with 39 seconds left before Chippewa cut the gap to three, 31-28, at the break.

Zac Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining gave River Falls a four-point lead, but the Wildcats didn’t score another field goal until Mike Johnson’s basket with 39 seconds left to tie the game 56-56.

Chippewa ran down the clock, and after a timeout senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 0.6 of a second on the clock. The Wildcats had one last chance but a long inbounds pass from under their own basket was picked off at half court to give Chippewa its sixth straight victory.

Zac Johnson finished with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss and Dougherty scored 13 points while Mike Johnson contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Rogers-Schmidt led all scorers with 27 points.

The Wildcats, now 14-5 overall, will visit Eau Claire Memorial (4-6, 7-12) Thursday, Feb. 20 and visit Eau Claire North (7-2, 14-4) Monday, Feb. 24, before wrapping up the regular season at home with a rematch against Chippewa Falls (9-1, 14-4) Thursday, Feb. 27.