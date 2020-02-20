The St. Croix Central boys learned what all of the other Middle Border Conference basketball teams have learned about Prescott’s Parker Nielsen this season.

When Nielsen wants to score, there’s very little that can be done to stop him. The Panthers were able to play evenly through most of the first half, but Nielsen carried Prescott in the second half, resulting in the Cardinals scoring a 74-48 win over the Panthers on Tuesday in Hammond.

Prescott remains tied with New Richmond at the top of the MBC standings with 11-1 records. Central slips to fourth in the standings with a 7-5 record.

Central will be back in action on Friday, hosting Somerset. This game carries major importance for the MBC standings, but also for the WIAA seeding that will be conducted over the weekend.

Central went into Tuesday’s game with the hope of shutting down Prescott’s two main offensive threats, Nielsen and Jacob Doffing. The Panthers were effective against the 6-8 Doffing, holding him to eight points. In the first half, the Panthers did a capable job against Nielsen. That allowed Central to stay within striking distance, trailing 33-27 at halftime.

Central coach Randy Jordan said the Panthers were able to generate quality shots in the first half, and to make enough of them to stay competitive. He said the team continued to get those shots in the second half, but couldn’t get many of the shots to fall.

Meanwhile, Nielsen took charge. The ball seemingly is in Nielsen’s hands for 90 percent of Prescott’s offensive time, but teams aren’t finding ways to stop him. In addition to his 38 points, Nielsen also kicked the ball out for 10 assists. Jordan said the Panthers simply couldn’t keep Nielsen out of the paint in the second half.

Led by Nielsen, Prescott hit 57 percent of its shots from the field, compared to 39 percent success for Central.

Gabe Siler was Central’s main threat in the game, leading the Panthers with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kelson Klin finished with 11 points and Carson Hinzman scored 10 points.