RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Kylie Strop posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Rachel Randelman hit six 3-pointers on her way to a 22 point night as the Wildcat girls’ basketball team posted its 18th straight victory, 64-46, Tuesday night, Feb. 18 at Ellsworth.

Strop added six assists and four steals to her stat line and Abby Doerre contributed 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals as the sixth-ranked Wildcats improved to 19-2 overall.

River Falls led 29-22 at the break before outscoring the Panthers (8-13) by 11 in the second half.

The Wildcats, 11-0 in Big Rivers Conference play, will look to cap off a perfect season in the BRC when they visit Chippewa Falls (12-9, 6-5) Friday night, Feb. 21. They’ll open the postseason with a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in their regional and host either No. 8 Menomonie or No. 9 Sparta at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. A win in that game would keep them home for the regional final Saturday night against either fourth-seeded New Richmond or No. 5 Holmen.