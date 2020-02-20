The final game of the regular season for the New Richmond and Prescott girls before the WIAA playoffs was exactly what both teams needed.

The top two teams in the Middle Border Conference standings waged an excellent game, with intense, physical play on Thursday at the Tigers’ Den. The Cards were able to defeat the Tigers, 62-51, giving Prescott a perfect 14-0 record in MBC action. The Tigers finished in second place in the MBC at 11-3.

This game hinged on the final two minutes of the first half. Most of the half was a gritty defensive battle. Early in the action, the Tigers led by five, but Prescott gradually took the lead. Prescott went on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes of the half, expanding the Cards’ lead from 23-18 to 31-18.

Led by Jessica Hagman and Barb Kling, the Tigers surged back early in the second half, cutting Prescott’s lead to 33-30. Prescott withstood the Tigers’ charge, largely due to the play of Nicole Dalman and excellent free throw shooting. Dalman scored 20 points. The Cards didn’t have a free throw in the final 10 minutes of the game. But they were constantly streaming to the free throw line, and their success at the line kept the Prescott lead at six or more points.

The Tigers cut the lead to 57-51 on a three-point play from Leah DeYoung with 1:11 remaining. Prescott hit 5-6 free throws in the remaining time to lock up the win.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the defensive effort from Kling against Prescott’s Isabella Lenz was one of the highlights of the game.

“Lenz is the fourth leading scorer in the state. Props to Barb. She wanted the job. Holding Lenz to 12 (points) is impressive,” Eggert said.

Eggert said the one drawback for the Tigers was their shooting accuracy. He said the team missed chances to put themselves in better position because of missed short-range shots in the first half.

The Tigers, who are 17-5 overall, were led in scoring by DeYoung. She finished with 17 points, showing more willingness to use her assortment of post moves. Hagman finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Audrey Feuerer scored nine points and Kling scored seven.

Eggert said Prescott had other girls step up when the Tigers effectively took away Lenz’s scoring. “That’s what we need, other girls to step up,” Eggert said.

The Tigers have a week to get ready for their WIAA Division 2 tournament opener. They are the fourth seed in the regional bracket. They will host fifth seed Holmen on Friday, Feb. 28. Eggert said facing Prescott was a good test for the playoffs, because Holmen has three six-footers and plays a physical style.