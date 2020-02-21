Roseville 46, Park 30

Park's final regular season game of the year Thursday saw the team struggling to score against Roseville, 46-30.

The Wolfpack did not have a double-digit scorer in the game. The team's leading scorers were Justine Jameson with seven points, Ashanti Boykin with six points, and Addy Walton with six points as well.

The Raiders' Jayda Johnston led all scorers with 21 points. When Park and Roseville played against each other on Feb. 4, Johnston had 27 points in the team's win.

The Wolfpack's loss snaps a two-game winning streak, the only time all season the team had a multi-game winning streak.