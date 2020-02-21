The Spring Valley Cardinals boys’ basketball team extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday when they traveled to Boyceville and beat them 55-52. The Cardinals are now 15-4 overall and in sole possession of second place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with a 9-3 record, one game behind Durand in the standings.

Against Boyceville, Spring Valley led 32-23 at halftime and held off a comeback in the second half. The Cardinals scored in double-digits led by junior Mike Bauer who had 16 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 6-for-8 from the field to go along with three steals. Senior Aaron Borgerding had 14 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds. Sophomore Tyler Bowman added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Spring Valley has three games left in the regular season, two of which are DSC contests so at least a share of a conference championship is not out of the question. They host Glenwood City (0-19, 0-12 DSC) on Friday and Unity (15-3, 9-2 Lakeland Conference) on Monday. They finish the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Colfax (11-9, 8-4 DSC).

Elmwood/Plum City 75, Glenwood City 50

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (7-13, 3-9 DSC) hosted the Glenwood City Hilltoppers Tuesday and cruised to a 25-point victory. The Wolves led by 12 at halftime, 37-25, and then continued to build that lead in the second half.

Four different EPC players scored at least 14 points in the win. Sophomore Luke Webb led the way with 20 points on 9 of 17 from the field as well as eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Junior Elijah Gansluckner scored 16 points, was perfect from 3-point range (3 of 3) and from the field (5 of 5), and had six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Senior Jackson Glampe added 15 points on 5 of 10 from the field with four rebounds, four steals and two blocks while sophomore Dayne Whipple contributed 14 points including 2-for-5 from 3-point range. He also had three assists and two rebounds.

The Wolves have two games left this regular season. They’re at Mondovi (12-8, 7-5 DSC) on Friday and at Durand (14-5, 10-2 DSC) Thursday, Feb. 27.

Somerset 68, Ellsworth 60

The Ellsworth Panthers (7-13, 3-9 Middle Border Conference) traveled to Somerset (13-7, 8-4 MBC) Tuesday and fell to the Spartans 68-60. The Panthers trailed by five at halftime, 32-27, and Somerset held them off in the second half.

Sophomore Spencer Schultz and junior Shane Lange led Ellsworth with 14 points apiece. Schultz went 4 of 8 from 3-point range and added four rebounds while Lange had two rebounds and two assists. Senior Ivan Mendez added 10 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Panthers finish their regular season at New Richmond (17-2, 11-1 MBC) on Friday and then home against Osceola (3-15, 2-10 MBC) on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Prescott 74, St. Croix Central 48

The Prescott Cardinals (16-4, 11-1 MBC) went to St. Croix Central (14-6, 7-5 MBC) Tuesday where they routed the Panthers 74-48. The Cardinals led by just six at halftime, 33-27, but then blew out SCC in the second half by 20 points for the win.

Senior Parker Nielsen went off for Prescott, scoring 38 points on 15 of 25 from the field including 5-for-14 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. He had a double-double with 10 assists to go with six rebounds. Senior Dylan Malmlov added 11 points and was perfect from the field (4 of 4) and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. He also grabbed four rebounds. Senior Jacob Doffing had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Prescott wraps up its regular season home against Amery (0-20, 0-12 MBC) on Friday and then at Baldwin-Woodville (11-9, 6-6 MBC) Thursday, Feb. 27.