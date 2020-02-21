It was clear the boys from the Somerset and St. Croix Central basketball teams knew just how important Friday’s game was.

With the game holding huge consequences for Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 seeding meeting, the Panthers and Spartans played an intensely physical battle that wasn’t decided until the final second. Central made a big charge in the last 10 minutes of the game to overcome the Spartans, 61-58.

Central and Somerset are now tied for third place in the Middle Border Conference standings with 8-5 records.

It seemed there was at least one body on the floor during every minute of this game because of the passionate play from both sides. There were a number of charges called with players hitting the deck hard on numerous occasions.

The game had a number of subplots, featuring several tough individual battles. The Central coaches took that up a level, deciding to utilize a triangle-and-two defense, giving special attention to Somerset marksmen Ty Madden and Trae Kreibich. The scheme worked, as the Somerset pair was limited to a combined seven points.

Somerset needed other players to step up offensively. Melvin Ortiz and Jack Cook took on those roles, with Ortiz scoring 18 and Cook 16. Tate Pitcher came off the bench to score nine points, including seven straight for the Spartans in the first half.

Central made a point of featuring powerful sophomore Carson Hinzman early in the game. He scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half. Central coach Randy Jordan said by forcing the Spartans to respect Hinzman’s game, it created more space for Central’s perimeter shooters later in the game.

The perimeter shooters were led by juniors Jackson Pettit and Gabe Siler. Pettit finished with 17 points and Siler scored nine.

The intensity of the game showed with the first half ending tied at 31-31.

Somerset looked like it might pull away in the second half, building a 51-39 lead with eight minutes remaining. Both teams had their share of turnovers in the game, but many of Somerset’s came in the final eight minutes. That’s when Central switched defenses, going to full-court trapping pressure. A 3-pointer by Central sophomore Colin Hackbarth switched the momentum. The Panthers then went on a 14-0 run, with a 3-pointer from senior Trevor Kopacz giving Central a 56-53 lead with 3:38 left.

Somerset came right back to tie the score on a three-point play by Madden. Hinzman scored with 1:18 left to put Central ahead, but Mason Cook’s hoop with 27 seconds left tied the score at 58-58.

Central held the ball for a final shot. Siler drove to the rim, but his shot rolled off. Hinzman grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball over the front of the rim with 2.3 seconds remaining. The Panthers added another free throw at the buzzer.

Somerset coach Troy Wink lamented the team’s turnovers. He pointed to two unforced turnovers when the Spartans were trying to hold the ball with the score tied at 58-58.

For Central, the coaches admired the grit shown by their players.

“They found a way. That’s what good teams do,” Jordan said.