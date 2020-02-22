Friday’s game was Senior Night for the New Richmond boys’ basketball team and the Tigers put on a spectacular show.

Led by a career-high 44 points from senior Joey Kidder, the Tigers flattened Ellsworth, 95-61. The win keeps the Tigers tied for the Middle Border Conference lead with Prescott, both teams holding 12-1 records. The Tigers are now 18-2 overall.

The win also strengthens the case for the Tigers in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 seeding meeting. Tiger coach Rick Montreal was heading to the La Crosse area early Saturday morning to state the team’s case for a high seed in the sectional bracket.

The Tigers have six seniors on their roster (Kidder, Cooper Eckardt, Jack Stuedemann, Cooper Eral, Tim Salmon and Jacob Parent). Only five could start for Senior Night, so Kidder volunteered to be the senior who didn’t start. Eckardt was in his first game back since missing a month with a severe ankle sprain.

It took a few minutes for the Tigers to get rolling, but once they did, they were unstoppable. That was led by Kidder, who scored the most points in a game since Montreal took over as head coach over a decade ago. Ellsworth tried guarding Kidder with a shorter defender, so he was able to get clean looks in the post. He also hit several 3-pointers and was able to score frequently off steals and in transition. He scored 22 points in each half.

“He shoots such a high percentage and he rebounds like crazy,” Montreal said, noting that Kidder has become the leading rebounder in the conference. Montreal said Kidder had at least 14 rebounds in Friday’s game.

The rest of the Tigers’ scoring was balanced. Owen Covey and C.J. Campbell came off the bench to score nine points each. Stuedemann led the team in assists.

Montreal said the success the past two years was earned by the seniors, who worked extensively the past two summers to improve their basketball skills. He said that willingness to work to improve themselves shows the type of people they are.

“The group of seniors has been such a solid foundation of character. They’ve made a ton of sacrifices for each other and for the team,” Montreal said.

The Tigers have two games remaining on their regular season schedule. They will play at home on Monday, Feb. 24, in a non-conference game against Hudson. They will complete their MBC schedule on Thursday, Feb. 27, by playing at Somerset.