East Ridge 66, Woodbury 54

East Ridge needed a big second half on the road against Woodbury on Friday to secure their eighth win in a row, 66-54.

The Royals held a one point lead over the Raptors at halftime. East Ridge would out score Woodbury 40-27 to win the season series.

The Raptors' Ben Carlson led all scorers with 23 points. Carlson's teammate Brody Kriesel added 19 points as well. Bradley Cimperman and Parker McMorrow combined for 32 points for the Royals in the loss.

East Ridge won the previous match-up against Woodbury on Jan. 16, 58-53. Carlson 25 points for the Raptors in that game, with the Royals' McMorrow scoring leading his team with 17 points.

Coming into the game, both teams had seven-game winning streaks.

East Ridge's next game will be on Feb. 24 at home against Roseville. Woodbury's next game will be on Feb. 24 on the road against Forest Lake.

Roseville 89, Park 77

Although Jayden Lane and Evan Bearth had a big scoring game against Roseville, Park continued their losing streak on Friday, 89-77.

The Wolfpack had to overcome a 23-point deficit at halftime against the Raiders. Park would attempt a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Roseville, 57-46.

Lane and Bearth led the Wolfpack in scoring with 20 points each. The Raiders' Keyshawn Payne led all scorers with 34 points.

The loss extends Park's losing streak to five games.

The Wolfpack's next game will be at home on Monday against Stillwater.



