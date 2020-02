Woodbury 76, East Ridge 65

In the final regular season game of the year, Woodbury defeated East Ridge on Friday, 76-65.

When the team played on Feb. 4, the Raptors beat the Royals, 74-66. The win for Woodbury evens the season series against East Ridge.

The Raptors' Emily Christenson led all scorers with 26 points. The Royals' Calie Mundahl led the team with 23 points.