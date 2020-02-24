The Lake City boys' basketball team had its 40-game win streak against Hiawatha Valley League opponents snapped with a 77-71 loss to Stewartville in the HVL conference championship on Saturday.

Stewartville jumped out to an early 16-2 lead in the first half. Lake City got within eight points with just over 8 minutes left in the first, but trailed again by double-digits at the half 39-20.

A 10-0 run in just over a minute late the second by Lake City cut the deficit to 71-69. It was as close as Lake City would get as Stewartville held on for the victory.

Nate Heise led the Tigers with 32 points and six assists. Reid Gastner recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Wohlers added 16 points and had seven rebounds.

Lake City, the No. 2 seed, next hosts No. 15 Triton on Thursday in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

Friday

A late first-half run by Lake City gave them a comfortable lead heading in the locker rooms at the half. The Tigers sustained the lead in the second to earn a 78-60 win over Rochester Lourdes on Friday.

The Tigers scored 20 points in the final four minutes of the first half to take a 40-28 lead into the half.

Nate Heise finished with a double-double for the Tigers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Wohlers had 15 points and four rebounds. Justin Wohlers scored 14 points. Carson Matzke had a career-high 10 points and five assists.

Cannon Falls 58, Goodhue 56

Luke Sjoquist carried Cannon Falls past Goodhue in a narrow victory to end the regular season.

Sjoquist scored a game-high 21 points with three 3-pointers. Drew Otte had 13 points and Marcus Banks added 11 points. Otte and Banks combined for five 3-pointers.

Dayne Wojcik and Conor O'Reilly each had 13 points to lead the Wildcats. Jason Gorman contributed 10 points and Will Opsahl had nine points.

Eleventh-seeded Cannon Falls next travels to No. 6 Palinview-Elgin-Millville for a Section 1AA first-round matchup Thursday. Goodhue earned the ninth seed and will travel to No. 8 Rochester Lourdes Thursday for a Section 1AA first-round game.

Stewartville 80, K-W 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo fell 80-54 to the high-powered Tigers of Stewartville.

The Knights trailed 49-31 at the half and was outscored 31-14 in the second.

Tate Erlandson poured in 23 points on five 3-pointers for the Knights. Laden Nerison had 15 points and Casey Wesbur added nine points.

Byron 56, Z-M 49

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell to Byron in its regular-season finale 56-49.

Zach Hutton led the Cougars with a team-high 23 points and three 3-pointers with nine rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski and Tyson Liffrig each added six points

Z-M earned the No. 12 seed in the Section 1AA tournament. The Cougars face No. 5 St. Charles on Thursday in the first round.