HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ basketball team will take a three game winning streak into the postseason after picking up a 52-35 victory at Rice Lake in their regular season finale Friday night, Feb. 21.

Friday night’s win was the 12th in the last 13 games for the fourth-seeded Raiders and gives them a record of 16-5 heading into their regional semifinal against No. 13 Wausau West at 7 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 28, in Hudson. A win would keep them home for the regional final against either No. 5 Stevens Point or No. 12 DePere Saturday, Feb. 29.

Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said Friday night’s win at Rice Lake was the result of a nice, balanced effort, which the Raiders will need heading into the postseason.

“We’re excited to start playoffs,” she said. “We are going to have a good week of practice, have a lot of confidence, and hopefully be able to get two more games to play in front of our amazing fans who have supported us all season.”

Lauren Stolzman led the Raiders with 13 points and Audrey Hatfield had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals while Livi Boily contributed eight points and Sophia Jonas had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Raiders led 26-20 at the break before pulling away in the second half.

“We were patient and got some good shots, and we shared the ball very well,” Vadnais said. “Our defense was the catalyst of breaking the game open early in the second half.”