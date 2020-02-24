HUDSON, Wis.-- Since their four game losing streak to start the month, the Raider boys’ basketball team has reeled off three straight wins, including a 61-59 Big Rivers Conference victory at Menomonie last Thursday and an 80-57 nonconference win over Superior Saturday at home.

Thursday’s win at Menomonie gives Hudson a BRC record of 7-4 while Saturday’s win bumped them to 14-5 overall. After visiting New Richmond Monday night the Raiders will host St. Croix Prep Tuesday, Feb. 25 before wrapping up the regular season at home against Rice Lake Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Raiders received the No. 5 seed for the postseason and will host No. 12 Appleton North in a regional semifinal Friday, March 6. The winner will face either No. 4 Eau Claire North or No. 13 Eau Claire Memorial in a regional final Saturday, Match 7 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Hudson coach John Dornfeld said the Raiders are looking to continue their strong play through the final week of the regular season and into the playoffs.

“We're excited to see what we can accomplish in these final weeks of the season,” he said. “We are healthy, playing well, and feeling positive about the upcoming games.”

Last Thursday in Menomonie, Luke Healy hit a late jumper from the free throw line to give Hudson a two-point lead and the Raider defense did the rest in a 61-59 victory over the Mustangs.

Charlie Neuenschwander led Hudson with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Healy had 17 points and three assists while Bennett Swavely contributed 11 points and five assists. Hudson shared the ball well, recording 18 assists on 25 field goals.

“It was a well played game by both teams and we feel fortunate to pick up a Big Rivers win on the road,” Dornfeld said. “All in all a good win.”

Saturday afternoon against sectional opponent Superior, the Raiders forced eight Spartan turnovers that led to some easy baskets while building a 43-25 halftime lead and forced 18 turnovers in the game for an 80-57 win. Hudson held Superior’s leading scorer Joe Barker, who was averaging just over 20 points, to just six in the win.

“Just a great team defensive effort,” Dornfeld noted.

Healy finished with 19 points, four assists and six steals and Neuenschwander scored 14 points while Brandon Moeri had 12 points and six rebounds and Carter Herink scored 11 points. Again the Raiders shared the ball well with 18 assists on 32 field goals.

“Our last three games have been between 18 and 20 assists, which shows we are doing a great job of moving the ball and finding good shots,” Dornfeld said.