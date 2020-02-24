The Spring Valley Cardinals continued their winning streak Friday when they hosted the Glenwood City Hilltoppers and won 65-32. Spring Valley got out to a big lead in the first half when they led 43-10 at halftime and cruised from there.

The Cardinals are now 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, one game behind Durand with two games left in the regular season. Glenwood City is still winless on the year.

Senior Aaron Borgerding led the Cardinals with a double-double on 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sophomore Tyler Bowman had 10 points and three steals while fellow sophomore Brady Bednarek added nine points on perfect shooting from the field, four rebounds and three assists.

The Cardinals hosted Unity (16-3, 10-2 Lakeland Conference) on Monday and then finishes the regular season at Colfax (12-9, 9-4 DSC) on Friday. It was announced over the weekend that Spring Valley is the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1 of Division 4. The Cardinals will take on the winner of No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (10-10, 7-8 Heart O’North Conference) and No. 11 Boyceville (4-15, 3-10 DSC) on Friday, March 6.

Prescott 77, Amery 46

The Prescott boys’ basketball (17-4, 12-1 Middle Border Conference) team hosted the winless Amery Warriors (0-21, 0-13 MBC) Friday and blew them out 77-46. The Cardinals led by 18 at halftime and continued to build that lead in the second half.

Senior Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks. Fellow senior Mason Holte had 12 points and four assists while another senior, Dylan Malmlov, added 11 points on 3 of 5 from 3-point range and five rebounds. Eleven different Cardinals scored in the game.

Prescott has just one regular season game left at Baldwin-Woodville (12-9, 7-6 MBC) on Thursday. They received the No. 1 seed in Sectional 1 for D3 and will take on the winner of No. 8 Hayward (9-11, 6-9 Heart O’North Conference) and No. 9 Ellsworth (7-14, 3-10 MBC) on Friday, March 6.

New Richmond 95, Ellsworth 61

The Ellsworth Panthers boys’ basketball team traveled to New Richmond (18-2, 12-1 MBC) on Friday and lost 95-61. The Tigers’ Joey Kidder went off for 44 points, 13 rebound and five assists. Panther junior Mason Anderson led Ellsworth with 20 points on 6 of 12 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3-point range, along with five rebounds and two steals. Fellow junior Shane Lange added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals while senior Ivan Mendez, senior Matthew Mehrkens and sophomore Spencer Schultz each contributed six points apiece.

Ellsworth finishes the regular season at home versus Osceola (3-16, 2-11 MBC) on Thursday. The Panthers are the No. 9 seed in Sectional 1 for D3 and travel to No. 8 Hayward on Tuesday, March 3. The winner goes on to play Prescott on Friday, March 6.

Mondovi 58, Elmwood/Plum City 47

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (7-14, 3-10 DSC) traveled to Mondovi (13-8, 8-5 DSC) and lost 58-47 on Friday. The Wolves trailed by just one, 23-22, at halftime but the Buffaloes were able to pull away in the second half.

Junior Basil Gilles led EPC with 11 points while fellow junior Elijah Gansluckner added eight points and sophomore Dayne Whipple contributed seven points.

The Wolves have just one regular season game left at Durand (15-5, 11-2 DSC) on Thursday. Elmwood/Plum City received the No. 8 seed in Section 3 of D5 and will host No. 9 New Lisbon (8-12, 3-9 Scenic Bluffs Conference) on Tuesday, March 3. The winner plays whoever comes out of the match-up between No. 1 Bangor (19-1, 12-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) and No. 16 Granton (0-20, 0-15 Cloverbelt Conference) on Friday, March 6.