A season’s worth of momentum for the New Richmond boys’ basketball team came to a screeching halt on Monday, courtesy of the visiting boys from Hudson.

Hudson pounced on the listless Tigers to take a 12-0 lead before two minutes had elapsed in the game. The Tigers tried to recover, getting as close as 25-21. But the Raiders quickly rebuilt their double-digit lead, cruising to an 80-63 win over the Tigers.

The loss leaves New Richmond with an 18-3 overall record. Hudson improves to 15-5 with the win.

Hudson started the by playing with a huge intensity and New Richmond couldn’t match it. The Tigers opened the game with an airball and four turnovers in their first five possessions, while Hudson hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes. The Tigers started to regroup and for the next 10 minutes, they gradually cut down Hudson’s lead to 25-21.

The Raiders played well in transition and that became a big factor as Hudson went on an 11-0 run to build a 36-21 lead. The Raiders led 41-28 at halftime and built the lead as large as 64-41.

New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said he saw the potential for this being a trap game for the Tigers, with the WIAA seeding completed and the rescheduled game coming after the Tigers had won five straight.

“I figured with (the opponent being) Hudson, it would naturally mean something,” Montreal said. “We’ve not been this poor at both ends (of the court) all year long.”

Hudson had an excellent offensive mix. The Raiders sank eight 3-pointers, including four from Brandon Moeri, who finished with 21 points. The Raiders’ perimeter marksmanship opened up the paint and senior Charlie Neuenschwander capitalized, with 14 of his 22 points coming in the second half. Bennett Swavely finished with 14 points for the Raiders.

Montreal credited the Raiders for taking the game to the Tigers.

“They dictated every part of the game. It’s a bad time for us to take a step backward. We haven’t had a clunker all year,” Montreal said.

Senior Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 20 points, 14 of them coming in the second half. Sophomore C.J. Campbell finished with 17 points.

The Tigers need to bounce back quickly. They play their final Middle Border Conference game of the season on Thursday at Somerset. A win would give the Tigers a share of the conference championship.

“Hopefully, we can recover in time for Thursday and for the playoffs,” Montreal said.