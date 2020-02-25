Eleven players scored for Goodhue in an 82-38 rout of Chatfield in a Section 1AA girls' basketball quarterfinal on Monday.

The Wildcats led 48-16 at the half and continued to widen that lead in the second.

Four of the eleven Wildcats who scored ended the night in double-digits. Arianna Thomforde led the Wildcats with 16 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Hannah Gadient had 14 points and seven rebounds. Tori Miller scored 12 points and Torrie Rehder finished with 10 points.

Third-seeded Goodhue next faces No. 7 Dover-Eyota in a semifinal in the Mayo Civic Auditorium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

D-E 70, Lake City 62 OT

Dover-Eyota's Allison Thompson banked in a 3-point shot that tied the game with just over 5 seconds remaining in regulation. The Eagles pulled away in overtime to upset Lake City in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.

The Tigers went on a run to close out the first half, but led by just five points. The Tigers extended that lead to 16 at one point in the second half, but the Eagles rallied to tie the game 60-60 on Thompson's 3-pointer.

The Eagles then outscored the Tigers 10-2 in overtime to pull off the massive comeback victory.

Mya Shones led the Tigers with 26 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career. Natalie Bremer scored 15 points. Lilly Meincke and Grace Bany were held to nine and eight points respectively.

Lake City finished the season 22-6 overall.

Blooming Prairie 65, Randolph 30

Randolph's season came to an end with a loss to the No. 1 seed in a Section 1A quarterfinal.

The Rockets trailed by 20 points at the half and couldn't chip away at the deficit as the Blossoms continued to roll.

Megan Erickson scored a team-high 17 points for the Rockets. Meredith Taylor and Paige Ford each added five points.

Randolph finished the season 13-15 overall.