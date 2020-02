The Red Wing boys' basketball team fell 76-55 to Rochester Mayo on Monday.

The Spartans outscored the Wingers 49-20 in the first half. The Wingers came out better in the second, scoring 35 points.

Winger Andrew Ball scored a team-high 13 points. Cooper Chandler had 10 points. Denval Atkinson had eight points and six rebounds. Ben Kuehni and Max Hanson each added six points.

Red Wing close out the regular season Friday against Mankato West.