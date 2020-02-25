East Ridge 74, Roseville 45

East Ridge held an early first-half lead against Roseville on Monday, and never let up, winning 74-45.

The Raptors outscored the Raiders by 21 points in the first half. Roseville would close the deficit in the first half, but couldn't contain East Ridge's Ben Carlson.

Carlson, a top five finalist for Mr. Basketball of Minnesota, had 28 points in the game.

Congratulations to the Final Five candidates for the 2020 Mr. Basketball award. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.



- Ben Carlson, East Ridge

- Drake Dobbs, Eden Prairie

- Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake

- Nate Heise, Lake City

- Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy — Mr Basketball MN (@MrBB_MN) February 25, 2020

Carlson is currently averaging 24.7 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors.

East Ridge's final game of the regular season will be on Friday at home against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Woodbury 65, Forest Lake 60

Coming off a big loss last week, Woodbury was able to win the season series against Forest Lake on Monday, 65-60.

The Royals' seven-game winning streak was snapped against East Ridge on Feb. 21.

On Monday, the Royals overcame a half-time deficit to win the game.

Woodbury previously the Lakers earlier this season on Jan. 21, 70-53. In that game, Bradley Cimperman led all scorers with 20 points.

In the most recent matchup, the Royals' Parker McMorrow led the team in scoring with 17 points. Cimperman had 12 points in the game.

Woodbury's final game of the regular season will be on Friday at Stillwater.





Stillwater 66, Park 44 Park only scored 13 first-half points against Stillwater on Monday, eventually losing 66-44. The Wolfpack stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Ponies, 31-30. Stillwater's Max Shikenjanski led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Park's Jack Kuemmel led the team in scoring with 12 points. Jayden Lane had 11 points. The Wolfpack have lost their last six games in a row. Park's final game of the regular season will be on Friday on the road against White Bear Lake.



